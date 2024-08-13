Britam signs up six fintech to its accelerator programme

Insurer and financial services provider Britam has signed up six fintech startups to a three-month pre-incubation programme under its innovation hub dubbed BetaLab. The six startups will focus on building solutions to business gaps in finance and insurance.

“We are excited to collaborate with these talented entrepreneurs and support their growth journeys.

“Their innovative solutions have the potential to transform the financial services industry and improve the lives of Kenyans,” noted Evah Kimani, the director of partnerships and digital at Britam.

The incubator programme is expected to equip the startups with tools and support to scale the businesses. This will include networking opportunities with potential investors, partners, and customers.

The top three performers from the 12-week programme will qualify for incubation within the BetaLab programme.

The six start-ups picked for the incubation programme include Zereba, an application offering a deposit-free rental marketplace and streamlines real estate transactions; Amsha- a savings platform tailored for young adults and Adapo, an equity crowdfunding platform targeted at small and medium enterprises and startups.

Other beneficiaries are Chamazetu, a digital platform transforming the management of chamas; Pesaflex which offers cost-effective bank-to-bank transactions and Medicod AI a platform leveraging artificial intelligence to optimise medical coding and billing processes.

Britam said the programme will see the hub collaborate with Senior Talent, a firm connecting highly skilled and seasoned senior business executives with business founders to help tackle their business challenges and accelerate development and growth.