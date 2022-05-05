Companies British car Grenadier to retail from Sh14m

Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe, the British billionaire who owns INEOS Automotive.

By VICTOR JUMA

More by this Author Summary British car brand Grenadier, which resembles the classic Land Rover Defender, will be priced starting from $122,000 (Sh14.1 million) inclusive of all taxes according to the local dealer.

Prices in South Africa will be significantly cheaper compared to Kenya, with a five-seat station wagon retailing from R1.4 million (Sh10.6 million).

The prices will vary depending on the customisation of the 4x4 utility vehicles and could top the Sh16 million mark for high-end diesel models.

INEOS Automotive, part of British billionaire Sir James Ratcliffe’s business interests, appointed Wooton Automotive to distribute the newly developed car in Kenya.

In South Africa, customers can make reservations for R10,000 (Sh75,000) while securing a customised build costs R40,000 (Sh300,000).

INEOS Automotive has opened its order books and deliveries could start in the last quarter of the year.

The INEOS Grenadier will have automatic transmission and will be powered by three-litre diesel or petrol engines manufactured by German automaker BMW.

Grenadier prices rival those of the new Land Rover Defender though some models of the latter can retail at more than Sh20 million.

Data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association shows that a total of 17 Land Rover Defenders were sold last year.

The new generation of the British car brand has more technology and luxury features compared to its predecessor whose production ended in 2016 partly due to stricter emissions standards in Europe.

Sir Ratcliffe, who has a $16 billion net worth according to Forbes, started the process of bringing the INEOS Grenadier to the market in 2017. He said the car will fill a gap left by other car manufacturers.

INEOS Automotive describes the vehicle as a reliable 4x4 suitable for tackling off-road conditions.

The appointment of the local dealer is part of INEOS Automotive’s plan to have a network of 200 sales and service sites for the Grenadier spanning over 50 countries, including established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists, and agricultural equipment dealers.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS Group, a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products. In 2019, INEOS had sales of about $61 billion.

