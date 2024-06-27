Brookside now partners with hotels in market growth push

Milk processing at Brookside dairy factory in Ruiru.

By Siago Cece

Milk processor Brookside Dairy has set it sights on expanding its market share in the niche hospitality sector by leveraging on quality upgrades on its range of dairy products.

The company, which has partnered with the national hoteliers’ lobby Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), said it has stepped up investments in its product value chain to ensure customers get value for their money.

Mr Joseph Muguongo, Brookside’s general manager for sales, said the processor plans to drive product sales with eyes on a bigger slice of the local dairy market.

“The business partnership with hoteliers seeks to further enhance our market share in the dairy products category. Hotels and catering outlets in the country constitute a core sales segment in our market consolidation strategy, and we will continue to prioritise supply orders from hoteliers countrywide,” Mr Muguongo said in Diani, Kwale County during the KAHC annual symposium Thursday.

KAHC membership mainly comprises star-rated hotels, restaurants, lodges, tented camps, and residential cottages, all big consumers of dairy products.

The official, who presented a cash donation of Sh1 million and product samples and merchandise worth Sh700,000 to support this year’s hoteliers’ symposium, said the processor had the largest dairy sales footprint in the region and was ready to serve markets in all corners of the country.

Mr Mike Macharia, KAHC chief executive officer commended the processor for supporting association over the years adding that members were keen on high-quality products.

The annual hoteliers’ symposium provides a forum for stakeholders in the hospitality industry to seek ways to market Kenya as a preferred tourist destination.

“We commend the government for fast-tracking the improvement of tourism roads across the country, which has led to easier access to hospitality facilities across the country,” Mr Macharia said.

