Companies Carrefour to hire trainees from University of Nairobi and Strathmore University

Carrefour Supermarket in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Supermarket chain Carrefour has partnered with the University of Nairobi (UoN) and Strathmore University from which it will recruit candidates for its retail graduate programme.

The retailer will initially hire nine graduates from the two institutions and train them for two years during which time they will be paid salaries as full-time employees. The recruitment is scheduled to start in October.

Read: How Carrefour rebates are squeezing suppliers

“The strategy is to hire fresh graduates and train them for 2 years – after an assessment of their performance, we offer a full-time, mid-management permanent role, for those who finished successfully,” Carrefour’s local franchise holder Majid Al Futtaim Retail said.

The programme will see the candidates undergo an intensive 24-month on-the-job training, which includes rotations across in-store operations, e-commerce, and merchandise functions, among others.

The programme will also be available in 10 other top universities in countries such as Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

“By offering comprehensive on-the-job training and exposure to different facets of the business, we aim to fast-track the career progression of these graduates and build a strong leadership pipeline for the future of retail,” Christophe Orcet, Regional Director of Carrefour - East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said.

Read: Carrefour introduces self-service shopping

Carrefour, now one of the largest supermarkets in the country by sales and branches, opened its first store in Kenya in 2016 and now has 20 outlets.

→[email protected]