Companies CBK’s Kisii office starts non-cash operations

The Central Bank of Kenya's new currency unit in Kisii was officially opened on October 21, 2020. PHOTO | RUTH MBULA | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) office in Kisii town that was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2020 has started operations, but is not yet offering cash services.

CBK acting director for currency operations department Paul Wanyagi said the eighth outlet owned by financial regulator across the country has now had a “soft launch”, and will in the meantime offer non-cash services.

The office is meant to ease distribution of cash to counties in the south Nyanza and South Rift regions, which have experienced significant growth in trade and commerce in recent years.

“No cash services will be available for now, but all other non-cash services will be available,” said Mr Wanyagi in a circular to banks and microfinance lenders chief executives dated June 7, 2021.

“In the meantime, duly authorised officers of commercial banks and microfinance banks with branches in Kisii, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Migori, Bomet, Kericho and Narok, are requested to get in touch with CBK to commence formal preparations and documentations.”

President Kenyatta, when opening the branch, said its presence would also ease access to money sent from outside the country.