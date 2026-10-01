Civil service hiring surpasses exits for the first time in four years

The number of workers joining the civil service has exceeded those leaving for the first time in four years, signalling a reversal in the workforce contraction in State ministries and departments since the current administration took office.
A budgetary update from the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development shows that the number of civil servants covered by the government medical scheme —a scheme reserved for staff on permanent and pensionable terms — increased by 1,131 to 125,342 in the year to June 2026.