Companies Cold Solution opens Sh10bn warchest with first warehouse

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Logistics firm Cold Solutions Kenya has launched a cold storage facility in Tatu City, marking its first project in Kenya since announcing a $70 million (Sh10.5 billion) investment plan three years ago.

The 15,000 square metres grade ‘A’ cold storage complex on six acres at Tatu City becomes one of the largest in the country and will cater for multiple products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, meat, poultry and frozen foods.

A grade ‘A’ facility is defined as that with high specifications in terms of quality, size, hook height and dock levellers, large lay-down area around the warehouses and specialist facilities such as cold storage.

Cold Solutions Kenya chief executive Grant Ochieng’ said the cold storage facility will help cut post-harvest losses in agriculture, fortify supply chains in the hospitality, retail and pharmaceutical sectors.

"We believe this facility will not only meet but exceed your expectations, providing you with a competitive edge in your industry. Your success is our success, and we are honoured to be your trusted logistics partner," said Mr Ochieng’.

Cold Solutions Kenya is a portfolio company of ARCH Cold Chain Solutions East Africa Fund, a private equity fund advised by ARCH Emerging Markets Partners Limited.

The firm hopes to set up another storage facility in Mombasa, in line with the plans it gave out in June 2020, when announcing the $70 million investment plan.

The demand for cold storage solutions has been rising especially in the agricultural sector where the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that over 40 percent of food in sub-Saharan Africa perishes before reaching consumers.

