Court quashes notices for auction of 14 Riverside Drive complex

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Dusit D2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi.
By
Sam Kiplagat
Court Reporter
Nation Media Group
The High Court has quashed notices issued earlier this year seeking interested buyers for Nairobi’s 14 Riverside Drive, which houses DusitD2 hotel.
The court ruled that the process Synergy Industrial Credit and Moran Auctioneers followed in the proposed public auction, scheduled for May 26, was defective and invalid.
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