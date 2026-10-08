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Will Avenida club return?

Avenida logged out without much of a warning, fuelling speculation on social media.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

Nation Media Group

There was a time when football fans would troop to Avenida Restaurant on Nairobi’s Moi Avenue to watch live matches on the screens as we moisturised our throats. The last time I was there, my team got a mighty drubbing and I got some excoriating, choice-reconsidering banter from rival fans.

I was partly to blame, though, as I had donned the team’s jersey on a match day. Red and proud. Others think it jinxes your team but I am brave like that. I will still wear my team’s jersey on any match day because, hey, am I the one playing? Am I the one earning, every week, an equivalent of a county’s payroll just to lose matches ad infinitum?

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