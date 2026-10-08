Travel agents protest ‘abrupt’ rollout of visitor health insurance

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) has protested an abrupt rollout of mandatory travel health insurance cover for foreign visitors to the country, citing uncertainty for travellers.

The agents also want details of the approved insurers, premiums, coverage and exclusions, saying the abrupt rollout has left travel agents, airlines and travellers seeking guidance.

“Given the abrupt rollout and limited information available to travel agents, tour operators, airlines and travellers in general, we would appreciate confirmation of the effective date and scope of implementation, including the specific categories of travellers affected and the requirements applicants must fulfil prior to travel or entry into Kenya,” KATA said in a letter dated October 7.

The letter addressed to Immigration Director General Evelyn Cheluget comes a day after the High Court upheld the Sh6.4 million minimum insurance cover required for non-Kenyans intending to enter and remain in the country for less than 12 months.

The High Court dismissed a constitutional petition by Marsabit residents Edow Issack Mohammed and Zhulekha Mohamed Edin, finding that Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale acted within the law when he issued a Gazette Notice announcing the requirement.

The notice requires qualifying visitors to carry insurance with cumulative benefits of at least $50,000 (Sh6.4 million), covering medical expenses, emergency transport, medicines, mental illness treatment and repatriation. All visitors who intend to travel to the Republic of Kenya are requested to purchase mandatory insurance through a portal dubbed the Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)

The minimum benefits include $20,000 (Sh2.5 million) for medical expenses, $25,000 (Sh3.2 million) for emergency medical transportation, $300 (Sh38,700) for prescribed medicines, $1,000 (Sh129,000) for mental illness treatment and $5,000 (Sh645,000) for repatriation of mortal remains.

The petitioners had questioned the eTA system, insurer approval criteria and the policy framework supporting the scheme.

They argued that a Health Ministry clarification allowing qualifying insurance bought in travellers’ home countries conflicted with the Gazette Notice, which referred to insurers licensed under the Insurance Act.

The State said visitors could upload qualifying policies from their countries of origin or obtain compliant cover at designated entry points.

The court rejected a privacy challenge, finding that the petitioners had not demonstrated that information collected through the system was insecure.

The Ministry of Health had prepared an administrative framework in November 2025, according to State court filings, months before the Gazette Notice.

The ruling has now been followed by changes on the eTA platform. KATA says the Immigration portal displays a Ministry of Health notice stating that health insurance is mandatory for incoming travellers.

It says the Insurance Regulatory Authority portal also shows an eTA applicant being offered inbound travel health insurance at a premium of US$44.

KATA says the rollout has created uncertainty for travel agents, tour operators, airlines and travellers.

In its letter, the association asks Immigration to provide details of approved insurers, premiums, coverage, exclusions and the process for obtaining insurance.

“We would also appreciate details on the approved insurance provider(s), the applicable cost or premium, the scope of coverage and key exclusions, as well as the process for obtaining the insurance,” said Nicanor Sabula, KATA’s Chief Executive Officer. The letter is also copied to Ambassador Isaac John Ochieng, Director General, E-Citizen Services.

“Further, kindly provide designated contact points or support channels that applicants may use to resolve any challenges encountered during the application or entry process,” it adds.