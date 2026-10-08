Travel agents protest ‘abrupt’ rollout of visitor health insurance

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Petitioners have questioned the eTA system, insurer approval criteria and the policy framework supporting the scheme.
By
Joseph Wangui
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) has protested an abrupt rollout of mandatory travel health insurance cover for foreign visitors to the country, citing uncertainty for travellers.
The agents also want details of the approved insurers, premiums, coverage and exclusions, saying the abrupt rollout has left travel agents, airlines and travellers seeking guidance.
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