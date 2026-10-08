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Travel agents protest ‘abrupt’ rollout of visitor health insurance

Petitioners have questioned the eTA system, insurer approval criteria and the policy framework supporting the scheme.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) has protested an abrupt rollout of mandatory travel health insurance cover for foreign visitors to the country, citing uncertainty for travellers.

The agents also want details of the approved insurers, premiums, coverage and exclusions, saying the abrupt rollout has left travel agents, airlines and travellers seeking guidance.

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