Companies Court suspends Sh11m awarded to ex-KMC boss for wrongful sacking

Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has obtained orders suspending the payment of Sh11 million to its former chief executive James Kimonye who successfully sued the corporation for sacking him in 2007.

The KMC moved back to the Employment and Labour Relations Court, arguing that the case was determined without its participation and wants the matter re-opened for a fresh hearing.

Mr Kimonye was sacked in 2007 a few months into his three-year contract over alleged gross misconduct and engaging KMC in unprofitable ventures leading to loss of millions.

In a judgment last year, Justice Jacob Gakeri ruled that Mr Kimonye was unfairly sacked and awarded him Sh10.9 million. The judge also dismissed a counter-claim of Sh6 million sought by KMC.

“These are public funds which ought to be expended or adjudicated with public interest being a consideration whereby a mistake of counsel ought not to be visited upon the large public,” KMC said through lawyer Titus Koceyo.

The deputy registrar of the court directed the case to be heard on July 21.

The KMC argues that it has a strong defence and counterclaim and evidence shall be adduced showing that Mr Kimonye’s sacking was procedural and fair and there was no need of compensating him.

The corporation says a mistake by its former advocates, who never informed them on the hearing date, should not be visited upon the KMC.

“Should the execution proceed and judgment debtor/applicant (KMC) pay the decretal amount and this application succeeds, it would be irreversible and irreparable damage would occur since the claimant (Kimonye) have no known assets or means to refund the sums,” said Mr Koceyo.

Mr Kimonye was employed as the CEO in 2007 for a renewable contract of three years.

The contract was, however, terminated in December 2007 by the PS Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Development.

The PS accused him of paying money to companies, which he failed to reimburse and varying KMC’s Kibanda in Mombasa from temporal to a permanent one, leading to a loss of money, without the approval of the board.

He was also accused of authorising payment of contractors engaged in the construction of a senior staff office at Athi River without authority leading to a loss of Sh1.3 million.

The court also heard that Mr Kimonye committed KMC to unprofitable business ventures of products to South Sudan leading to a loss of Sh1.9 million.

KMC had asked for the dismissal of the case and Mr Kimonye be asked to refund to the corporation Sh6 million.

Justice Gakeri had ruled that the allegations of misconduct, contained in the sacking letter was too general for a termination notice and no other communication was sent to Mr Kimonye.

“Strangely, the Respondent filed no documentation on the alleged misconduct yet all of them implicate internal documents and records such as Human Resource Manual or Policy, invoices, imprest, air tickets, Board minutes and resolutions, copies of cheques and approvals by the claimant,” the judge said.

The judge added that the PS had indicated that the compulsory leave was intended to pave way for an audit but no findings were filed in court. “It is unclear on what basis the alleged acts of misconduct arose,” the judge said.

