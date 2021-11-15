Counties KMC reviews its livestock offtake plan in arid areas

Cattle arriving at the Kenya Meat Commission during a past offtake programme. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

By STANLEY NGOTHO

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has reviewed its regulations on buying cows from drought-hit herders across the country under the government meat offtake programme.

Normally, the Athi River-based government meat processor buys bulls and heifers from farmers at a ratio of 2:8 translating to eight bulls against two heifers contributing to 80 percent of the total animals acceptable at the meat processor.

Kenya Meat Commission managing director Brigadier James Gathaga said the commission management has lifted the bull-heifer ratio regulation to allow herders sell their entire stock to KMC. The lift will only apply under the offtake programme.

"The 2:8 regulations has been inforce for many years considering KMC plant is also in business to make profit. A bull has high yields up to 50 percent compared to a heifer 35 percent yields. Under the offtake programme,we have lifted the regulation to cushion more farmers," said Brigadier Gathaga

He urged herders to seize the opportunity saying animals from the 23 drought-hit counties are being given priority.

"We have a responsibility to cushion our herders against the drought. No farmer should let his animals succumb to drought,” he added.

KMC has established livestock buying points in the affected areas. Ideally, the animals are slaughtered and the meat supplied to affected families as relief food.

Recently, herders from the 23 drought-hit counties across the country including Kajiado County asked KMC to lift the bull-heifer ratio regulations arguing that most of the affected animals included heifers.

"Let KMC management allow our people to sell all their livestock indiscriminately to cushion them against the looming drought. Most of these people’s livelihood depends on livestock," said former Kajiado senator Peter Mositet when visiting parts of Kajiado West sub-county which have been hit hard by drought over the weekend.

Herders have been urged to stop "clinging" to their herd of cattle facing the wrath of drought but instead, accept to sell them to KMC and other buyers and restock when there will be plenty of pasture after the much-anticipated rains.

Currently, farmers get their paycheque within 72 hours after making a supply subjected to "live weight" as a way to entice more farmers to supply their animals to the revamped KMC under military control. Some parts of the vast Kajiado county with an annual turnover of Sh 3.2 Billion livestock trade has not received enough rains in the last two years diminishing the much-needed pasture.

Erratic climate changes are said to have also affected herders Dozens of herders have since relocated their animals to neighbouring counties in search of pasture. A section of locals have been illegally grazing their herd in National parks with some herders near the porous Kenya-Tanzania borderline said to have crossed over to the Tanzania side.

Most animals have to be supported to be on their feet to the chagrin of the herders. It's a tearful ordeal for these herders to see their livestock succumb to drought. In both Namanga and Ilbisil livestock markets, the prices of mature healthy animals have increased from Sh 60,000 to Sh 80,000 in three months due to the sharp supply decline.

Prices of a mature goat and sheep range from sh 6,000-sh 7,000 considering their adaptability. However skinny mature cows fetch as little as Sh 2,000 to the chagrin of the herders.