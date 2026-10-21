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Djibouti offers KenGen Sh129m first payment for five-year-old debt

KenGen

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen).

Photo credit: File

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Djibouti’s State-owned geothermal agency has offered to pay Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) about Sh129 million ($1 million) as the first instalment towards a five-year-old debt arising from a geothermal drilling contract.

KenGen says in the latest annual report that the Djibouti Office of Geothermal Energy Development (ODDEG) has proposed an initial payment of $1 million against outstanding invoices of $2.13 million (Sh276.03 million), offering a potential breakthrough in the power producer’s debt recovery efforts.

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