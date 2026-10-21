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Soda ash, gold top royalty earners after Base Titanium exit

Workers at salt mines in Magarini sub-county in Kilifi. Soda ash, gold and salt exports topped Kenya’s mineral royalty earnings for the 2025/26 financial year.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Marion Sitawa

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Soda ash, gold and salt exports topped Kenya’s mineral royalty earnings for the 2025/26 financial year, bucking a trend where Titanium ore was the country’s highest-earning mineral and top royalty generator for more than a decade.

Fresh official data shows that Kenya exported minerals worth Sh22.54 billion in the 2025/26 fiscal year, generating Sh592.34 million in royalties—a decline from the previous year when exports fetched Sh27.91 billion and Sh947 million in revenues and royalties, respectively.

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