Companies Dubai-based luxury travel firm Miftah enters Kenya

Miftah Concierge co-founder Oscar Kato displaying some of their luxury equipment in Dubai. PHOTO | POOL

By KABUI MWANGI

Dubai-based luxury travel service provider Miftah Concierge has launched operations in Kenya as a springboard for Africa expansion.

The entry into the African market coincided with the hiring of Saruni Lelaona as the firm’s CEO charged with spearheading the company’s pan-African operations from Nairobi.

The firm, which offers tailored lifestyle management services, was originally co-founded and launched in Dubai by two African hoteliers – Oscar Kato and Pascaline Nkwe – and United Arab Emirates-based innkeeper Illyas Bafouri.

Miftah will inject an initial capital investment of $2 million (Sh299.2 million) as it lays the ground for expansion outside Kenya.

“Concierge service is fundamentally about people. Our goal is to facilitate a life of limitless luxury for our clients,” said Mr Kato.

Members who have subscribed to Miftah services, the firm says, have round-the-clock access to the dedicated team of lifestyle managers through a mobile application with a commitment to a maximum of 60-second response time.

According to the company, the newly appointed CEO brings a wealth of experience and an impressive background in operational management in finance, business development and relationship management.

“His track record in leadership within the region will help align the company’s services with the unique requirements of the African market,” said the firm in a statement.

On her part, founder Nkwe noted that Africa was opening a new dimension of limitless lifestyle to luxury clients by becoming a focal point for investment, climate action as well as natural resources, adding that Miftah will offer clients unparalleled opportunities for both leisure and investment.

