Companies Equity medical unit raids top hospitals

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr. James Mwangi briefs the media as the bank release its 2023 half year financial results at their headquarters in Nairobi on August 15, 2023.

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Equity Group-backed medical franchise has raided top hospitals, including Nairobi Hospital and the Aga Khan Hospital, for top talent amid plans for 48 new clinics by June next year.

Equity Afia, the medical franchise of Equity Group Foundation (EGF), has hired at least eight top managers to lead the next phase of growth, having grown its number of clinics to 102.

“All of them have come from the health sector. We are not about to pretend that bankers understand health. We understand the strategy of making things happen. Ours is to use the Equity brand and strategy to get the medical doctors to do what needs to be done,” said James Mwangi, CEO of Equity Group which owns EGF.

The franchise has appointed Samson Mwangi as the managing director, coming from the Nairobi Hospital where he had served as the finance director for about three and half years.

Equity Afia has also tapped Michael Mukuha from the Aga Khan Hospital to become its business development and operations manager.

From AAR Healthcare, the franchise has picked the head of clinic operations Joyce Sitonik as the new general manager for clinical services and quality, while Joseph Mwangi, who has been serving as AAR financial controller, has joined as the general manager for finance.

Another entrant is Dennis Ogola, who has been serving as the chief operating officer at Bliss Medical Centre.

Dr Ogola, who in October 2020 left his role as CEO of Avenue Group that runs Avenue Hospital has been appointed the Equity Group director for health and charged with coordinating the group strategy on health initiatives, including Equity Afia.

Equity Afia in September last year also raided Karen Hospital’s human resources business partner for clinical services Mercy Ngugi and made her the human resources manager.

EGF director of operations Joanne Korir, who in 2017 left his general manager role at AAR to join the foundation, said Equity Afia wants to hit 150 branches by the end of June next year, with eyes on inpatient services in future.

“We confirm that in future, we will be progressing into inpatient services starting from the primary level for basic conditions that form the majority of inpatient cases we are seeing including management of basic infections and maternity,” she said.

Another latest addition is Samora Otieno, who has been serving as the health advisor and chair of the council of advisors in the office of Nairobi County governor. He has joined as associate director in charge of the health pillar at EGF.

Joseph Mbai has joined as the general manager in charge of the health sector and is now tasked with onboarding businesses from areas such as clinics, laboratories, and imaging centres.

