Eveready seeks Sh160m shareholder loan to boost working capital

Eveready East Africa Plc is seeking a Sh160 million loan from one of its existing shareholders to shore up its cashflow position weighed down by declining sales and persistent losses.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed company says an undisclosed shareholder has expressed interest in providing the loan to bolster its operations.

The firm has a negative working capital as shareholders go for years without dividends.

“It is one of our shareholders. It is an existing shareholder who wants to provide a shareholder loan. I cannot say more now but I can confirm to you it is one of our shareholders,” company chairman Maurice Nduranu said in an interview.

“The company has an interested investor who has expressed interest in investing in the company and intends to provide a loan of Sh160 million,” the company says in its latest annual report (2023).

During the year ended September 30 2023, the company made a loss of Sh43.77 million from a loss of Sh50.86 million in 2022, with the company’s current liabilities exceeding current assets by Sh88.41 million from Sh45.72 million in 2022.

“This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern,” the company says.

Eveready sold a majority 35 percent shareholding to a Dubai-based investor InvestAfrica-FZCO (InvestAfrica) in 2023 to help turn around the company’s operations battered by years of loss-making that culminated in the closure of the company’s dry cell manufacturing plant in Nakuru in 2014 and putting an 18.5-acre parcel of land that held the facility on auction in 2016.