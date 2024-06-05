Eveready seeks Sh160m shareholder loan to boost working capital

“It is one of our shareholders. It is an existing shareholder who wants to provide a shareholder loan. I cannot say more now but I can confirm to you it is one of our shareholders,” company chairman Maurice Nduranu said in an interview.
“The company has an interested investor who has expressed interest in investing in the company and intends to provide a loan of Sh160 million,” the company says in its latest annual report (2023).
During the year ended September 30 2023, the company made a loss of Sh43.77 million from a loss of Sh50.86 million in 2022, with the company’s current liabilities exceeding current assets by Sh88.41 million from Sh45.72 million in 2022.
“This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern,” the company says.
Eveready sold a majority 35 percent shareholding to a Dubai-based investor InvestAfrica-FZCO (InvestAfrica) in 2023 to help turn around the company’s operations battered by years of loss-making that culminated in the closure of the company’s dry cell manufacturing plant in Nakuru in 2014 and putting an 18.5-acre parcel of land that held the facility on auction in 2016.
The company blamed the closure of the factory that rendered 99 people jobless on increased competition from cheap and illegal products, arguing it will shift its business model to distributorship to cut operational costs.