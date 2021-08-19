Companies Ex-Kenya Railways staff get reprieve in housing dispute

Justice Maureen Onyango handed the 174 retirees a lifeline after finding that Kenya Railway still owes them as they were not paid their full package upon retirement in 1998.

Justice Maureen Onyango handed the 174 retirees a lifeline after finding that Kenya Railway still owes them as they were not paid their full package upon retirement in 1998.

The judge said the liability of the former employer still remains because evidence on record is that Kenya Railways undertook to pay house rent for them until they are paid their full terminal benefits.

“Based on the finding that the claimants did not receive their terminal dues calculated on the full percentage of the salary increment, I find that they are entitled to the remainder of their terminal dues,” the judge said.

The court directed KR to tabulate their pay, based on their last pay and file a report within 30 days, for the final judgment on what is due to them.

The judge said the amount should be computed on their salary based on the 70 per cent and 45 per cent increment, for the bottom and top bracket employees, respectively, as stated in the agreement signed in 1997.

The former employees led by George Ochieng Ododa had sued KR together with Kenya Railways Staff retirement Benefit Scheme demanding their retirement package and terminal dues as provided in a CBA signed in 1997.

The houses belonged to the employer but they were transferred to the scheme in 2006.

They sought protection from the court saying the former employer should not interfere with their tenancy until they are paid in full.