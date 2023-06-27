Companies Former Family Bank CEO to chair standards council

Former Family Bank chief executive Peter Munyiri. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

President William Ruto has appointed former Family Bank chief executive Peter Munyiri to chair the National Standards Council (NSC).

The appointment, which takes effect on June 23, will see the contract of Jeremiah Kinyua revoked.

This comes a few days after the High Court froze more than 19 properties worth about Sh278 million belonging to Mr Kinyua.

Read: EACC wants former KRA staff to forfeit Sh278m

Mr Kinyua was appointed by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria as the chairperson of the NSC, the policy-setting organ for the Kenya Bureau of Standards, which is at the centre of a sugar scandal, in January.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(3) of the State Corporation Act, I William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Peter Munyiri Maina to be the chairperson of the National Standards Council from June 23, 2023, up to January 19, 2026,” said the President in a gazette notice.

“The appointment of Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua is revoked.”

Mr Munyiri, a career banker, left Family Bank in June 2016, marking the end of a five-year tenure at the lender.

The bank announced in January 2016 that Mr Munyiri, who took up the job in 2011, had given notice of his intention to leave in June 2016, when his contract was expected to end.

Mr Munyiri has previously worked at several banks, including Co-operative Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank of Kenya (now Absa Bank).

He had risen to the position of deputy chief executive at KCB Group before moving to Family Bank.

Mr Munyiri joins the standard body when the High Court has frozen more than 19 properties estimated to be worth Sh278 million belonging to the Kebs board chairman, Dr Kinyua.

The wealth is suspected to have been acquired through bribes while he worked at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says it is apprehensive that Dr Kinyua would dispose of the properties in Nairobi, Kitengela, Kiambu and Laikipia to defeat the forfeiture application.

Also read: Kebs boss returns pending appeal

Dr Kinyua previously worked as the head of the field enforcement operations unit at the KRA in Nairobi. The anti-corruption watchdog suspects that he acquired the wealth through corruption.

→ [email protected]