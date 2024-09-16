Haco boss to chair KAM committee on women empowerment

Mary-Ann Musangi, an entrepreneur and managing director of Haco Industries, has been elected chairperson of the Women in Manufacturing committee of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM).

Launched by KAM in 2017, the Women in Manufacturing programme aims to improve market access for women industrialists, foster a supportive environment and enhance their competitiveness locally and globally.

The programme encompasses women-owned, founded, and led businesses within KAM’s membership, as well as women working in manufacturing and young girls, who are encouraged to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“As chairperson of the Women in Manufacturing Committee, Mary-Ann is poised to drive innovative change to meet both the evolving needs of the industry. Her new role provides a strategic platform to advance the principles of sustainability and innovation that are increasingly shaping the future of manufacturing both locally and globally” KAM said.