AAR Hospital joins private sector-led corruption fight

AAR Hospital has joined the Blue Company Project, an initiative by a coalition of companies committed to fighting corruption in the private sector.

The Kiambu Road-based healthcare provider now joins other firms such as Nation Media Group, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, the Kenya Bankers Association, Jubilee Insurance, Muthaiga Country Club, Optica Limited among others in the initiative that aims to uphold integrity and transparency in business practices.

AAR Hospital Chief Executive Officer Aysha Edwards, said the move would bolster the institution’s fight against corruption, adding that the hospital is also committed to equality and prohibits any form of discrimination against employees based on tribe, gender, religion, race, creed, age or sexual orientation.

"AAR Hospital is proud to be a member of the Blue Company project. All employees are required to continue to act with honesty and integrity and comply with applicable laws at all times when transacting the Company’s business," Dr Edwards said in a statement to staff.

"Membership of the Blue Company Project brings additional business benefits. A Blue Company will also give preference to another Blue Company in its business dealings, including purchasing and using its services," added Nizar Juma and Julius Kipngétich, members of the advisory board.

To ensure strict adherence to ethical standards, Blue Company members are required to implement a human resources policy manual that provides for the summary dismissal of employees involved in giving or receiving bribes.

The manual also stipulates that any donations, gifts or favours offered or received by the company, its employees, or third parties must be transparently declared.

In line with Blue Company policy, AAR Hospital has set a maximum value for non-branded gifts of Sh5,000. Any gift exceeding this limit must be refused or returned.

In addition, all members are required to undergo specialised training from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to develop and implement robust anti-bribery and whistleblowing policies.

"As you know, AAR Hospital has a zero-tolerance policy towards bribery and corruption in all its forms, as outlined in our HR manual," Dr Edwards said.