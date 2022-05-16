Companies Isuzu gives 48 vehicles to ministry in leasing deal

Ministry of Interior Director of Administration Paul Famba (C), Hiroshi Hisatomi Chairman Isuzu East Africa (L) and Isuzu EA Finance & Strategy Director Charles Kariuki during the flag off. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

More by this Author Summary Motor vehicle assembler Isuzu East Africa has handed over 48 double max pickups to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of Government.

The ministry of interior and coordination of the national government tops the list of Isuzu customers that have embraced the leasing model of ownership.

Isuzu D-Max pickups are locally assembled boosting the manufacturing pillar of the Big four agenda.

Motor vehicle assembler Isuzu East Africa has handed over 48 double max pickups to the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of Government, completing the last batch of the 210 vehicles under the leasing agreement launched in 2013.

The entire contract comprises 514 units, valued at Sh4.6 billion, including pick-ups, buses, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for deployment to the officers in that ministry such as the National Police Service, sub-county and county commissioners.

“Today as we hand over 48 Isuzu double max pickups to the national administration officers to complete the 345 delivery to the ministry of interior we thank the government for being a loyal customer over the years and for showing its commitment to investing in our vehicles,” said Mr Charles Kariuki, Isuzu Finance and Strategy Director.

The ministry of interior and coordination of the national government tops the list of Isuzu customers that have embraced the leasing model of ownership. Last month, Dr Fred Matiangi received 162 Isuzu double cabin pickups for the ministry.

Isuzu D-Max pickups are locally assembled boosting the manufacturing pillar of the Big four agenda.

“This transaction is a good demonstration of the national government support for locally manufactured products. It is a classic example of how buy Kenya build Kenya can rekindle the country’s economy,” said Mr Kariuki.

Isuzu has supplied nearly 1000 vehicles to the national government, Corporates, County governments, and SMEs since the leasing model was introduced by the Government.

[email protected]