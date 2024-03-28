Companies Japanese auto giant shakes Kenya’s car spare parts market

Spare parts at a shop. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By VICTOR JUMA

Japanese trading firm Kaiho Industry Co. Ltd will on Wednesday next week launch Kenya’s first second-hand motor vehicle spare parts auction in Nairobi, a move that is expected to save motorists and garages the time and cost of importation.

Kaiho, which is being supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will also offer parts traceability to differentiate itself through the quality of its products.

“The used vehicle spare parts auction will start on April 3. The first auction will run for three days and the frequency will thereafter depend on market dynamics,” said a source.

