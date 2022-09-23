Companies Kebs orders recall of 10 cooking oil brands

A customer shops for cooking oil at a supermarket in Nyeri on August 7, 2021. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Edible oil and cooking fat manufacturers Bidco Africa, Pwani Oil, Kapa Oil and Menengai, have been ordered to recall some of their products from the shelves for non-compliance with standards.

The Kenya Bureau of Standard (Kebs), while suspending the sale of the 10 brands, did not indicate the extent to which each of the products had breached standard KS EAS 769: KS 2019 Fortified Edible Oils and Fats-Specification.

In a letter to the Retail Traders Association CEO Wambui Mbarire dated Wednesday, Kebs said it took action to protect consumers from using substandard products in the market.

Bidco was ordered to recall Bahari Fry and Gold in Pure Olive Gold oils, with Pwani Oil removing its three oil brands –Fresh Fri, Fresh Fri with Garlic, and Salit.

Kapa Oil Refineries is recalling Postman and Rina oils, as well as Tilly cooking fat, with Menengai withdrawing its Top Fri oil.

“Kindly note that this is not a ban on the brands but a temporary suspension to facilitate protection of consumers from potentially unsafe products, safeguard economic interest of manufacturers of compliant brands and to allow the manufacturers of non-compliant brands to initiate and put in place effective corrective action under Kebs supervision,” the agency said in the letter.

The standards agency said that the withdrawn products would only be allowed back in the market when they get a clean bill of health.

