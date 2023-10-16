Companies Kebs picks insider as new boss after Bernard Njiraini ouster

Newly appointed Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Esther Ngari before the National Assembly Trade, Industry and Cooperative Committee at Bunge Towers Nairobi on October 3, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has appointed Esther Ngari as its substantive managing director after five months of holding the post on an acting basis.

Ms Ngari, whose three-year tenure started on Friday, October 13, replaces Bernard Njiraini who was ousted in May over the alleged release of condemned sugar to the public.

She was picked through a competitive process that saw eight candidates shortlisted for interviews out of which three names were forwarded to Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to make the final selection.

The three included Moses Sudi, Ms Ngari and Geoffrey Karau in order of merit, according to the scores released by the National Standards Council.

Others who made their shot at the interviews included George Kaberia, Waweru Karanja, Luka Kipchumba, Gordon Onkjore and Bruno Linviru.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5(1) of the Standards Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry appoints Esther Njeri Ngari to be the chief executive officer of the Kenya Bureau of Standards, for a period of three years with effect from October 13, 2023,” reads a gazette notice.

Before she was appointed acting managing director in May, Ms Ngari served as the director of standards development and trade at the Kebs.

She holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, a post-graduate diploma in supply chain management from the UK-based Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies as well as a certificate in value chain analysis and development from the University of Queensland in Australia.

Her predecessor at Kebs, Mr Njiraini, was among 27 government officials suspended five months ago over the irregular release of a sugar consignment comprising 20,000 bags of 50 kilogrammes each that had been declared unfit for human consumption in 2018 and earmarked for conversion into industrial ethanol.

Others shown the door alongside Mr Njiraini included Geoffrey Muriira, director of quality assurance and inspection, Hilda Keror, manager of inspection, Mombasa port office, Liston Lagat, assistant manager — ICDN Nairobi, Stephen Owuor, a principal officer and Peter Olima Joseph, an inspector in the Mombasa office.

