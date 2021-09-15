Companies KenInvest begins search for MD as Moses Ikiara exits

KenInvest managing director Moses Ikiara. PHOTO | FILE

By JOHN MUTUA

The Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) is seeking to hire a managing director, ending the eight-year reign of Moses Ikiara.

KenInvest on Wednesday morning advertised the vacancy, saying that interested candidates should apply before October 25.

The announcement marks the end of Mr Ikiara’s two-term tenure at the government’s investment arm and comes at a time the State has stepped up efforts to attract foreign investors and create jobs.

KenInvest is drafting legal changes that will see deep-pocketed foreign investors — whose enterprises have a high impact on creating new jobs and exports earnings — eligible to get second citizenship in Kenya without meeting the current stringent requirements to qualify.

The agency sees this as a magnet for growing foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

“The authority is seeking to recruit a suitable candidate for the position of a Managing Director,” KenInvest said in the notice.

Mr Ikiara’s successor will serve for a four-year term, renewable once subject to satisfactory performance.

Mr Ikiara joined KenInvest in February 2013.