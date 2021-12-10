Companies Kenya Airways launches direct Juba-Khartoum flights

By BONFACE OTIENO

Kenya Airways (KQ) has started direct flights from South Sudan capital Juba to Khartoum in Sudan as it eyes Africa expansion.

The national carrier said the new flight will originate from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi flying to Khartoum via Juba and back to Nairobi every Wednesday and Sunday.

The airline will also launch another flight from Nairobi to Juba via Khartoum and back to Nairobi on Fridays.

KQ did not indicate how much it will charge passengers on the route, which is also served by carriers such as Somalia-based Jubba Airways.

“Kenya Airways is steadfast on creating free flows of trade and tourism across Africa and in other key markets because we believe our wide network and reliable services will aid in opening up opportunities across the region,” KQ chief executive Allan Kilavuka said in a statement on Friday.

Flights via Juba, on Wednesdays and Sundays, depart Nairobi at 7.40 am to arrive in the South Sudanese capital at 9.25 am, and leave at 10.05 am to get to Khartoum at 11.25 am. The return trip starts at 12.05 pm in Khartoum for Nairobi, arriving at JKIA at 16.10 pm.

The Friday flight via Khartoum leaves Nairobi at 7.40 am to arrive in the Sudan capital at 10.35 am. The flight departs to Juba at 11.15 am, arriving at 13.20 pm. It returns to Nairobi at 2 pm to arrive at 3.45 pm.

“The new service between Juba and Khartoum is timely and gives us an opportunity to serve a range of travellers and grow our customer base in both Sudan and South Sudan,” said Julius Thairu, KQ acting chief commercial officer.

