Companies Kenya Power's revolving doors: Acting CEO replaced

Kenya Power workers carry out repair works along Haile Selassie Road, Mombasa on December 5, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Kenya Power has appointed a new acting managing director, Geoffrey Waswa Muli, replacing Rosemary Oduor, who has been acting in the same capacity since August 2021.

In a statement on Tuesday, the firm said Mr Muli will take over from Ms Oduor immediately as she proceeded on annual leave.

Mr Muli is an insider who, prior to his appointment, was the acting general manager in charge of regional coordination at the troubled state-owned electricity distributor.

He holds Masters of Business Administration (Strategic option) and is currently pursuing a PhD in the same field.

“Kenya Power has appointed Eng Geoffrey Waswa Muli as acting managing director with effect from 17th May 2022 in place of Eng Rosemary Oduor, who was serving in an acting capacity,” Kenya Power statement reads.

“Eng Oduor is proceeding on a well-deserved annual leave.”

Ms Oduor took over from Bernard Ngugi, who also resigned last year in shock changes at the firm.

Revolving doors

Mr Ngugi was the fourth CEO in four years to exit the firm amid a boardroom fallout that came months after the court dismissed a petition to remove him over past procurement dealings.

He had come under pressure from the board and shareholders over turnaround plans amid a streak of losses at the utility. He quit barely two years after he was appointed for a three-year term.

Mr Ngugi, who had worked at the firm for over 32 years, took over from Jared Othieno, who had been the acting CEO since July 2018 following the exit of the former chief executive Ken Tarus, who was charged in court with conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

Mr Tarus was charged alongside his predecessor, Ben Chumo, and a number of other senior managers of the power distributor. They have denied all the charges.

