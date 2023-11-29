Companies Kenya’s John Musunga picked to head Diageo’s new outfit

John Musunga, the Managing Director for Kenya Breweries. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By DOMINIC OMONDI

A Kenyan international business executive, John Musunga, has been appointed to head Diageo Africa’s newly formed South, West and Central Africa (SWC) market, barely a year into his stint as the CEO of the British multinational's Nigerian subsidiary.

As part of a new operating model adopted by Diageo Africa, Mr Musunga, who has been heading the firm’s Nigeria subsidiary, Guinness Nigeria since October last year and also serves as a non-executive Director at East African Breweries Limited (EABL), is now set to assume the leadership role at Diageo SWC as the Managing Director, based in London.

Mr Musunga joined Kenya Breweries Limited (KB) in March 2021, replacing Jane Karuku who was promoted to the group managing director post at EABL. In November last year he was made the chief executive officer of Guinness Nigeria Plc.

Diageo, a British multinational, has reorganized its operating region into three markets: EABL, which remains unchanged; Guinness Nigeria, marketing beer and mainstream spirits; and the new SWC hub.

In a communique, Diageo Africa’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Dayalan Nayager, described Mr Musunga as a highly regarded and successful executive leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience spanning over two decades across the Africa region.

He added that in the new Diageo Africa operating model, the newly formed SWC business market will comprise two territories covering Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean and West and Central Africa, including the businesses in Ghana, Cameroun, Ethiopia, South Africa, Seychelles, among others.

“As we launch the new South, West and Central Africa market, I am delighted to announce the appointment of John Musunga, currently CEO & MD Guinness Nigeria, as inaugural Managing Director, effective 1st January 2024,” Mr Nayager said.

In Nigeria, ahead of Mr Musunga’s exit, the Board of Guinness Nigeria PLC has announced the appointment of Mr Adebayo Alli (Bayo) as the incoming Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 1st January 2024.

“Even as I look forward with excitement to my new role as the first Managing Director for Southern, West & Central Africa, I am thrilled for the business of Guinness Nigeria, which I will be leaving in the very capable hands of a strong and committed executive management team, now to be led by Bayo, a truly exceptional and visionary business leader. I am confident that Bayo and the management team will take the business of Guinness Nigeria to even greater heights in the coming years," said Musunga.

