Kenya’s solar refrigeration firm bags energy award

Harriet Lamb, Ashden CEO. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By KABUI MWANGI

Kenyan refrigeration service provider Solar Freeze is among the winners of this year’s Ashden prize, awarded to organisations offering clean energy solutions in low-income countries.

Kenya’s KOKO Networks was recognised for supplying clean cooking fuel made from sugar industry waste, a project popularly known as ‘ethanol ATMs’.

The awards are given annually by Ashden, a charity organisation working with businesses, NGOs and public organisations to provide climate change solutions. Ashden has been supporting climate and energy innovators from low-income countries and the UK since 2001.

“At this year’s Ashden Awards, African climate pioneers really led the way in showcasing bold, brilliant and ground-breaking initiatives – across energy innovation, nature-based solutions and sustainable agriculture,” said Ms Lamb.

