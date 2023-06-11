Companies Kenya, TZ resolve Namanga maize row

By MERCY CHELANGAT

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria says Kenya and Tanzania have resolved the latest trade row over maize, allowing entry of trucks held up at the Namanga border.

Mr Kuria said the trucks were allowed to enter the country on the orders of presidents William Ruto and Samia Suluhu, following a virtual meeting between Mr Kuria and his Tanzanian counterpart Ashatu Kijaji.

"This evening (Saturday), I held a virtual meeting with my counterpart from the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon Ashatu Kijaji. On the instructions of President William Ruto and his sister President Samia Suluhu Hassan, we have agreed that all maize and other food trucks held at Namanga and Holili border posts will be allowed entry," the CS said.

"All Kenyan importers of Tanzanian food products are reminded to apply for export permits online to avoid inconvenience. Our two sisterly nations are committed to removing all trade barriers in the spirit of East African co-operation," he added.

About 200 trucks were held at the border after Tanzania stopped issuing export permits. Traders hoping to make a profit from their shipments were stuck for days, even as they complained of daily losses.

New guidelines issued by Tanzania will require Kenyan traders wishing to import maize from the country to open and register local offices in Dar es Salaam from 1 July 2023.

