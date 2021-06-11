Companies Kenyan airports join carbon emissions plan

By BONFACE OTIENO

Jomo Kenyatta, Moi, Kisumu, Eldoret international airports have joined the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme, committing the facilities to reduce their carbon emissions into the environment.

The facilities managed by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) become the first airports in East and Central Africa to join the programme, achieving Level One “Mapping” accreditation.

“Reducing the effects of our operations on the environment is an important goal for us. It is our responsibility to future generations to engage in efforts that counter climate change,” said KAA acting managing director Alex Gitari in a statement yesterday.

“This accreditation is an important step in the right direction for our main airports, as the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme provides a framework to optimize and, eventually, minimize emissions.”

The programme, owned by Airports Council International, is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management programme for airports.

It strives to enable the airport industry to effectively reduce its carbon footprint, and to benefit from increased efficiency through lowered energy consumption.

