Companies Ketraco signs Sh697m contract for Sondu line

By BRIAN AMBANI

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) has awarded a Sh697 million contract for the completion of a 69-kilometre high-voltage power line to link Sondu and Ndhiwa in western Kenya.

Ketraco managing director John Mativo said the 132-kilovolt line will be constructed by Elemelech Engineering (Kenya) Limited and completed in 12 months.

“The transmission line will offer an alternative route to evacuate power to Homa Bay, Migori, and Kisii counties,” said Dr Mativo. “This will de-load the existing transmission line currently serving these counties plus Kericho, Nyamira, and Bomet.”

The completion of the line will be a major boost to electricity consumers in Nyanza who have been experiencing load shedding during the day due to the high demand.

This means that during peak demand, some areas have to be taken off supply to prevent the grid from tripping.

Last year, increased demand for electricity from the Western region saw the 132kV Kisumu-Muhoroni transmission line trip, leading to a nationwide blackout.

Ketraco on Monday also switched on the 220/66kV Kimuka substation transmission line in Nairobi in a bid to reduce the load pressure on the transmission lines from Suswa that evacuates power from the Olkraia geothermal fields and also carries electricity imports from Uganda into the capital city.

The substation line is part of the Nairobi ring and associated substations project that once completed will offer an alternative supply path for power into the Nairobi region.

The company said the project will increase access to affordable power and improve system efficiency.

