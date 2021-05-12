Companies KQ now shelves direct Somaliland flights plan

Kenya Airways aircraft grounded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on April 3, 2020.

By BONFACE OTIENO

Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ (KQ) has put on hold plans to launch direct flights from Nairobi to Somaliland capital Hargeisa, on delayed clearance and approvals.

KQ was to launch direct flights to Egal International Airport, Hergeisa this year in a move that was expected to boost trade between Kenya and Somaliland.

The airline in a statement Wednesday said Hergeisa flights have been put on hold until KQ meets Somaliland Aviation Authority’s travel requirements.

“Kenya Airways would like to clarify that plans to launch flights to Hergeisa, Somaliland are currently on hold pending requisite clearance and approvals,” said KQ in a notice yesterday.

“We currently do not have flights in operation, contrary to information circulating on social media.”

The airline, however, did not disclose the requirements for operations in Somaliland which has been seeking to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Kenya.

Somaliland is a breakaway region of Somalia.

The country is currently lobbying for international recognition, a move that has escalated tensions with the government of neighboring Somalia.