Companies KQ unveils loyalty initiative in race to reconnect with customers

Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads, Transport and Public Works Kipchumba Murkomen holds his platinum card during the launch of The Asante Rewards Loyalty Program at Hangar, Kenya Airways Head Office, North Airport Road on June 14, 2023. PHOTO | KENNEDY AMUNGO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Kenya Airways (KQ) has launched a four-tier loyalty programme that will allow passengers to redeem their points for tickets, seat upgrades and extra baggage allowance.

The carrier said on Wednesday Asante Rewards will also allow travellers to get benefits such as priority services and seat selections among others.

Read: KQ marks a decade in losses, eyes profit next year

KQ flew 3.7 million passengers in 2022 registering a 68 percent increase compared to 2021.

“For 46 years, our customers have enabled us to win multiple awards and recognition as the Pride of Africa. It is now time for us as Kenya Airways to say asante to our customers in a very special way,” said KQ Group chief executive Allan Kilavuka.

The KQ boss said all the customers would be awarded 1,000 points on enrolment.

More benefits will be rolled out in the coming months as the airline onboards more partners.

The Asante Rewards Loyalty Programme will offer customers four tiers, which they can grow into as they accrue their points.

These are Silver, Ruby, Gold, and Platinum each offering unique benefits and privileges to ensure customers have a more rewarding experience when travelling with KQ.

“This loyalty programme is a perfect step towards turning around the fortunes of Kenya Airways in the promising journey of making it competitive in the global aviation sector,” said Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

KQ reported its 10th consecutive loss after it completed a decade in the red territory with a record Sh38.26 billion full-year loss, hurt by debt and skyrocketing fuel prices.

The national carrier more than doubled its loss from Sh15.87 billion to Sh38.26 billion for the financial year ended December 2022.

The airline has been in the hands of four different CEOs in the last 10 years as the strategy shifted from expanding fleet size to narrowing it down as the accumulated losses hit Sh172.68 billion amid State bailouts.

Read: Kenya Airways adds 514 jobs in year of record loss

But Mr Kilavuka is still optimistic, saying he sees the airline, which fell into insolvency in 2018 after an expansion drive left it with billions in debt, hitting break-even at the end of December and a profit by the end of next year.

→ [email protected]