Kisumu SGR budget increases to Sh650bn

The Treasury has revealed a Sh651 billion budget to extend the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba, pointing to the high cost of financing the 369-kilometre modern rail.

This is a jump of nearly a third, or Sh148 billion, from an earlier estimate of Sh502.9 billion published a year ago for the development of SGR phases. Phase 2B and 2C, according to the October 2026 report by the Treasury. Although a large chunk of the financing—Sh618.8 billion—is expected to come from external financiers, it is not yet clear how the funds will be mobilised.

The new phase will be financed through revenue securitisation and will be built by a Chinese contractor, marking a shift in how Kenya and Beijing are funding large infrastructure projects.

Chinese contractor, marking a shift in how Kenya and Beijing are funding large infrastructure projects.

The railway's first section, linking the port of Mombasa to Nairobi, was completed in 2017. But after China slashed funding for large African infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative, the project stalled in Naivasha, more than 350 km short of the Ugandan border, holding up a planned cross-border link to boost regional connectivity and ⁠commerce.

Under securitisation, Kenya is ring-fencing public cash flows such as the railway development levy and borrowing against them through special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

President William Ruto formally launched the project on March 19, marking a critical milestone towards regional connectivity.

The reviewed cost of the SGR extension follows completion of “route alignment,” with the new railway line expected to traverse Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira and Kisumu before terminating at Malaba on the Kenya-Uganda border.





Phase 2B of the SGR will run for about 264 kilometres from Naivasha to Kisumu, including an 8.69-kilometre branch line to the proposed Kisumu Port, while Phase 2C will cover 107 kilometres from the lakeside city to Malaba on the Kenya-Uganda border. The first section of the SGR, from Mombasa to Nairobi, was financed largely through Chinese loans amounting to about Sh465.7 billion, while the Nairobi–Naivasha extension received a further Sh191.6 billion in Chinese financing.

But China has been scaling back financing for mega infrastructure projects in developing countries and adopting its “small yet beautiful” policy, which prioritises smaller, targeted projects in areas such as healthcare and education, alongside livelihood initiatives in agriculture and green energy.

This shift has made it harder for Nairobi to secure funding from Beijing to complete one of the largest infrastructure projects the Asian economic giant has built on the African continent. The government has previously indicated that it will raise up to Sh390 billion through securitised bonds backed by future Railway Development Levy (RDL) collections. The RDL is charged at two percent of the customs value of imported goods.

The SGR, which runs from the port city of Mombasa through the capital Nairobi before abruptly ending in Suswa, was initially expected to seamlessly connect Kenya and Uganda but was disrupted by lack of financing.

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and its subsidiary China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have been picked to extend the SGR, reportedly through a public-private proposal.

There were initial reports that CCCC sent a privately initiated proposal for construction of the project, but the same does not appear among the projects listed by the PPP Directorate, a unit of the Treasury.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir earlier said the government will finance the construction of the railway infrastructure, while a private investor will supply the rolling stock, including locomotives, passenger coaches and freight wagons.

“We have a framework where we are seeking to commercialise aspects of the project that are profitable,” he said. “So with that investment of $5 billion, we will be looking to reduce the portion that would otherwise go to freight—buying the engines, bogies and rolling stock.”

Investors will recover their money from passenger and freight charges while paying the State a fee for use of the railway and stations. Rolling stock is capital-intensive, and by offloading this to private investors, the government hopes to avoid heavy upfront spending and reduce borrowing needs.

“We are seeking a freight concession. The way we build a road and people buy their vehicles and run on it—we will build the rail, get investors to provide the rolling stock, and concession the freight,” said Mr Chirchir.

The private sector component in the extended SGR will ease the accumulation of Chinese debt amid demands from Beijing that the track yield adequate revenues to refinance loans tapped for the project.

It was not immediately clear whether the SGR will be operated as a concession, as suggested by Mr Chirchir. Calls and text messages to the Cabinet Secretary, seeking clarification on the issue, went unanswered.

Civil works to the extension of the railway line from Naivasha are, however, yet to start, pending land acquisition activities, according to the Kenya Railways Corporation.

The government says it is at an advanced stage of expanding the SGR, and has even started land compensation, having finished the feasibility study. The Treasury document notes that “ESIA (environmental and social impact assessment) and RAP (resettlement action plan) studies have been completed.”

The contractor, KRC, has also reviewed the proposed route alignment and land use prepared, paving the way for construction works to begin.





KRC has said it would acquire more than 5,000 acres of land to facilitate the expansion of SGR.

The National Lands Commission has already identified more than 5,000 acres for acquisition along the SGR corridor in seven counties—Nakuru, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira, Homa Bay and Kisumu—as the government prepares to compensate landowners affected by the railway extension.

Dr Ruto’s administration is banking on the development of key infrastructure, including roads and railways, to lower the cost of doing business and ease the movement of people and goods.