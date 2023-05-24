Companies KRA boss escapes jail in row over remmitances to employees union

Acting KRA commissioner-general Rispah Simiyu. FILE PHOTO | POOL

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has dismissed an application seeking to commit the acting commissioner-general of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Rispah Simiyu to jail for six months, for refusing to remit deductions to the Banking Insurance and Finance Union (BIFU).

Justice John Chigiti dismissed the application stating that the High Court cannot be asked to punish Ms Simiyu for contempt of court, yet the order directing KRA to implement a check-off system and remit deductions to the union was issued by the Court of Appeal.

The union has been battling with KRA since 2004 after claiming to have recruited over 900 employees of the taxman and even obtained approval from the Minister for Labour to receive deductions from their members.

The Court of Appeal in 2018 directed KRA to implement the system and start remitting deductions after rejecting KRA’s defence that it was not a financial institution, which fell within the remit of the union’s mandate.

In the latest application, the union wanted the commissioner general found guilty of contempt of court and jailed for six months over the failure to implement the decision as directed by the court.

“The application dated 28th October 2019 lacks merit and the same is dismissed with costs,” Justice Chigiti said.

Through lawyer Judith Guserwa, the union said KRA has failed to comply with the court order despite having attended court and having been served with the court order on August 15, 2019.

The KRA informed the court that it has filed an appeal against the decision and was waiting for direction as to whether the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court.

KRA opposed the application arguing that it was unable to comply with the court order for several reasons, including that it has not been supplied with an updated list of employees who are union members and the specified amount of union dues or agency fees deductible from the list.

The taxman further said Bifu has not provided an account in which the dues shall be paid.

According to KRA, there is no existing agreement with the union on who are or would be the managers so as to represent the employer in any Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

