Liquid Intelligent upgrades Mombasa-Busia fibre links

Technology firm, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has upgraded its 1,300km fibre optic route connecting Mombasa on the Kenyan coast to Busia on the Ugandan border, targeting bigger efficiency and reliable links.

The firm said the upgrade will boost the capacity on the route and improve digital connectivity for several East African countries.

“The improved connectivity provided by this route, complementing our existing routes to the Uganda border, will support critical business sectors across the region, providing reliable, high-capacity networks essential for digital transformation and economic development” Adil El Youssefi, chief executive officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies: Rest of Africa said.

The firm said the expansion allows it to improve the uptime availability of services between Mombasa and the Uganda border to its customers.

“Using advanced technology, the new fibre route carries several terabits of data, making it a scalable option to meet the needs of Liquid’s retail, home, enterprise, and wholesaler customers. It also positions Liquid’s East African operations well to support international hyper scalers entering the African market,” the tech firm said.

“The route’s increased capacity strengthens both land and undersea networks,” Liquid Intelligent added.

The tech firm last year launched two terrestrial fibre optic routes linking Kenya to Ethiopia and Zambia to Malawi, aimed at improving connectivity in the regions.

Spanning over 1,000 kilometres, the fibre link between Kenya and Ethiopia offers businesses in the Abiy Ahmed-led nation access to data centres and cloud services in Nairobi, ensuring that their content does not leave the continent.