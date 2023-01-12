Companies Mitchell Cotts opens Sh30m horticulture facility at JKIA

Mitchell Cotts Freight Kenya Limited has unveiled a modernised vacuum cooling service at the landside of an air cargo terminal within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Logistics firm Mitchell Cotts Freight Kenya Limited has unveiled a Sh30 million modernised vacuum cooling service at the landside of an air cargo terminal within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to enhance the preservation of horticultural exports and tame losses.

The facility, which has been set up in partnership with logistic firms Perishable Movements Kenya Limited and Fresh Handling Kenya Limited, is designed to aid exporters of perishable products like fresh flowers, herbs and vegetables to extend the shelf life of their produce and comply with stringent quality requirements of international markets.

“The vacuum cooling technology Mitchell Cotts is using is designed to reduce the temperature of the cargo without the need for ice, dry ice or other cooling agents.

“This helps to reduce the costs associated with cooling cargo as well as reduce the amount of waste generated by air cargo operations,” the firm told Business Daily.

The facility has a vacuum cooler with space equivalent to one aircraft pallet and a turnaround time of 40 minutes per pallet.

The facility occupies 7,609 square metres, with cold storage taking up 1,943 square metres of space and dry cargo taking up 4,174 square metres.

The compounded capacity of the preservation service, the firm says, is to cool up to two tonnes of fresh produce per hour.

“The service is expected to improve the efficiency and reliability of fresh produce exports from Kenya to international markets and will be available to customers who book their cargo through either of our partners,” said Mitchell Cotts Group managing director Daniel Tanui at the launch on Thursday.

On the cost aspect, the firm says logistics customers will be required to part with more than what is required for standard services, noting that the cooler is a value-adding service that will guarantee users higher returns.

The horticulture industry is one of the significant contributors to the country’s economy employing over 1.2 million Kenyans and adding a substantial chunk of worth to the agricultural gross domestic product (GDP).

Post-harvest losses in the sector range between 10 and 50 percent depending on the type of produce, emerging as the greatest pain point for exporters in the wake of revised standards at the international market.

