Companies New Nock board takes over as firm targets 30pc market share

Patrick Obath at a past function. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The new board members at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) have taken up their roles boosting a restructuring plan aimed at returning the loss-making state corporation into profitability.

Nock chairman Patrick Obath said the new team expected to will work for a period of three years. They officially took up their roles Thursday.

Their main role will entail growing the firm’s market share, which currently stands at four percent in the retail and commercial sector to 30 percent in the next three months.

“My vision is very simple; to grow our market share in the retail and commercial sector to 30 percent,” said Mr Obath in a statement on Thursday.

The new board members include Ms Cecilia Ng'itit, Mr Mundia Geteria, Surea Roble, Mr Michael Rubia, and Ms Dorothy Marami.

Other are Mr Robai Musilivi (company secretary), Mr Godfrey Waluse, Mr Ogutu Okudo, and Ms Victoria Karugu.

Permanent secretary (PS) in the National Treasury Julius Muia, as well as PS in the State Department of Petroleum and Mining Andrew Kamau, also sit in the board.

“We are happy with the kind of credentials and expertise that the government has selected and brought into our board. With this kind of mix, we couldn’t have asked for a better board,” said Nock’s chief executive Leparan Gideon Morintat yesterday.

Nock projects a Sh1.44 billion loss for the year ended June 2020 after it sank deeper into financial turmoil.