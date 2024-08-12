NG-CDF Board cleared to procure Sh854 million software

The National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board has been cleared to procure a Sh854.7 million software after the procurement watchdog dismissed a review filed by a losing bidder.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (ARB) dismissed the application for review by GreenCom Enterprises Solutions Ltd for lack of merit and directed NG-CDF Board to conclude the tender, which was awarded to Agile Business Solutions Ltd.

“The respondent be and is hereby directed to proceed with the tender No. NG-CDF/RFP/02/2023-2024 request for proposal to undertake supply, installation, implementation, testing, training, commissioning and maintenance of an integrated NG-CDF Board Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution to its logical conclusion,” said the board chaired by George Murugu.

The NG-CDF board invited bidders for the supply and installation of the software to be used to manage key operations and five bidders responded by the close of the tender in June.

The firms that submitted their bids are Impax Business Solutions Ltd, Attain Enterprise Solutions Ltd, GreenCom Enterprises Solutions Ltd, Kingsway Business Systems Ltd and the winning bidder Agile Business Solutions Ltd.

At the evaluation stage, three tenderers were found to be non-responsive while GreenCom Enterprises Solutions Ltd and Agile Business Solutions Ltd were allowed to move to the next stage.

Agile Business Solutions Ltd was declared the winning bidder after being successful in all the stages and quoted a Sh854.7 million fee.

NG-CDF Board supply chain manager Shafee Yaqub Mohamed recommended the firm be awarded the tender, but GreenCom challenged the outcome saying it was unfairly knocked out by being denied marks in some stages.