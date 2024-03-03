Companies NLC revokes letter allocating Sh3 billion KICC land

By EDWIN MUTAI

The National Land Commission (NLC) has revoked a letter that purported to allocate a multi-billion shilling land belonging to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the same day Parliament directed it to issue a title deed to the parastatal.

Kabale Tache, the NLC chief executive officer, rescinded a letter to Stephen Gathuita Mwangi, the Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning, setting out the status of Parcel No.LR 209/22535 occupied by the KICC.

The decision followed another by the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy, which directed the Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, and the NLC to issue a title deed for land commonly referred to as Comesa Grounds and Garden Square restaurant to the KICC. The land is valued at more than Sh3 billion.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing, who chairs the committee, said they have every reason to believe the staff at the NLC and the lands ministry had conspired to grab the multi-billion shillings prime property.

“The above matter and our letter Ref. 7032/18 dated February9, 2024 refers. Kindly note that the contents of the referenced letter were communicated erroneously and prematurely given that the status of the subject land is yet to be formally presented, discussed, considered, and adopted by the NLC Plenary,” Ms Tache said in a letter dated February 29.

“Further, the subject matter is still under consideration by the National Assembly Parliamentary (Public Investment Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy) arising from an audit query. In view of the above, the NLC formally withdraws the letter and regrets inconveniences caused, if any.”

Ms Tache copied the letter withdrawing her earlier communication to Nairobi CEC for Built Environment to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge, KICC acting executive officer Patricia Ondeng, and Armstrong Kasuku, the director Garden Square Limited.

The directive by Mr Pkosing to the NLC and CS Wahome to hand KICC the title documents followed an inquiry into an audit query on the lack of title documents for the KICC land.

“There is an assumption that the land is gone and we need to know the truth. This issue has been dragging on and must be concluded because we understand there is also a conflict of interest,” Mr Pkosing said.

Ms Wahome sought to assure the MPs that the land where KICC sits as well as the adjacent Garden Square whose ownership has also been contested, are not owned by anyone and are in the name of the national Treasury according to the land registry.

“The land between Parliament and City Hall Way, Garden Square, Comesa Ground, Parliament Building has not been allocated and is secure,” Ms Wahome said.

Ms Gathungu has over the years flagged the issue of the title deed arguing it is not registered in the name of KICC.

However, the identity of the person or entity in whose name the title deed of the land, which is valued at Sh2.29 billion, is registered has not been revealed in the public auditor’s report for 2018/19.

