Companies President Ruto picks TransCentury chair to head CAK board

Shaka Kariuki, Co-CEO Kuramo Capital Management. NMG PHOTO

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

President William Ruto has appointed TransCentury board chairman Shaka Kariuki as the new Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) chair replacing Nelson Ndirangu whose appointment has been revoked.

Read: BIKO INTERVIEW: Businessman who buys companies

Mr Kariuki also serves as the co-CEO of Kuramo Capital Management LLC, and vice chair of GenAfrica, Platcorp Holdings and Sterling Capital.

He is the executive chairman of Nas Foods in Ethiopia. He sits on the board of Leon Business Solutions in Zimbabwe, Solo in Nigeria, Sepfluor in South Africa and the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University.

He holds a Bachelor’s in Economics and a Master’s in Business Administration- Finance from Brigham Young University and a Masters in Government from Harvard University.

→ [email protected]