President Ruto replaces IRA chairman after seven months

Mwambu Mabonga at the IRA's Upper Hill office on February 16, 2023. President Ruto has revoked his appointment as the chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA). PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

President William Ruto has revoked the appointment of Mwambu Mabonga as the chairman of the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) after seven months into the job.

The President announced the revocation of Mr Mabonga’s appointment in the Friday gazette notice, replacing him with Moses Chege who has been serving as a member of the Kenya Wildlife Service board.

Mr Chege’s three-year appointment is effective September 15 while Mr Mabonga, a former MP, becomes the new chairman of the Non-Governmental Organisations Co-ordination Board.

Mr Mabonga took up the role on February 10, promising to learn as much about insurance as he could and grow the IRA into a customer-responsive regulator. His short stint has not come without drama.

He had on May 19 sent IRA commissioner general Godfrey Kiptum on leave and replaced him on an interim basis with Monica Thirima, a senior manager in charge of consumer protection.

In suspending Mr Kiptum, Mr Mabonga did not specify the reasons, only indicating in a memo that “an investigative agency be identified to investigate legal matters and any other matter of concern.”

However, Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo on May 22 overruled Mr Mabonga, saying Mr Kiptum would remain in office pending consultation on the board’s decision.

