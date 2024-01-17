Companies Railways tops list of State firms bleeding taxpayer billions

A passenger train at the Nairobi Central Railway Station on November 10, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) topped the list of State agencies and semi-autonomous entities whose losses crossed the Sh1 billion mark in the year ended June 2023, highlighting their increasing burden on taxpayers.

A Treasury report shows KRC made a loss of Sh33.5 billion in the review period followed by the Roads Annuity Fund at Sh12.8 billion, Kenyatta National Hospital at Sh3.5 billion and Kenya Power Sh3.4 billion.

Read more here