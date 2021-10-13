Companies Rubis Energy to open French restaurants in petrol stations

Rubis Energy Kenya fuelling station at the United Nations Avenue in Gigiri, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Brioche will offer French cuisine and bakery experience as part of its marketing strategy.

The French-based global oil firm has moved to modernise its retail outlets.

People who visit the food outlets within the fuelling stations will also get a chance to travel to France.

Rubis Energy Kenya will open French restaurants across its network of service stations to improve customer experience and convenience.

The company announced in a statement on Wednesday that the restaurant known as Brioche will offer French cuisine and bakery experience as part of its marketing strategy.

“As part of our promise of ‘Making Your Life’s Journey Better’ to our customers, we seek to provide unique products and services that will enhance their experiences at the stations,” said Rubis Energy East Africa managing director Mr Jean-Christian Bergeron.

“Brioche is known to be a high quality, affordable, convenient bakery and restaurant brand inspired by the French cuisine tradition. Brioche brings the French bakery quality to the Kenyan market and makes it accessible to all.”

Brioche is already in five Rubis stations - Ojijo, Boma, Karen, Langata and Thome, with more expected to be unveiled.

The French-based global oil firm has moved to modernise its retail outlets after the acquisition of KenolKobil and Gulf Energy in 2019.

The firm has a market share of about 10 percent with a network of 230 service stations.