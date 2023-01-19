Companies Sabis gets accredited to US-based agency

Sabis International School at Runda in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Sabis International School, Runda has received recognition by a US-based agency, increasing its high school diploma graduates’ chance of being enrolled in any university globally.

The elite school has received accreditation from Middle States Association – Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) following an extensive evaluation process.

The evaluation process checked the quality and standards of the school’s education programme, activities, services and resources to ensure compliance with MSA requirements.

“Earning MSA accreditation positions us as part of a powerful network of innovative and skilled educators who are dedicated, like we are, to preparing students to be thoughtful, productive members of their community, advocates of making a difference, and leaders in their chosen fields,” said Sabis director Adrian Mackie.

The CESS are affiliated to the United States State Department’s Office of Overseas Schools and provide accreditation services to American and international style schools.

Following the MSA-CESS recognition, students from the Runda based elite school will be able to choose to attend university at home or anywhere in the world.

As a member of the global SABIS®Network, SABIS® Runda implements the SABIS® Educational System, a well-rounded programme that focuses on developing the student’s full potential.

“This reassures us and our parents that we continue to offer a high-quality, valuable, and relevant education experience that meets the needs of our ever-changing world,” Mr Mackie said.

The Centum-owned school is in direct competition with other elite learning institutions such as the German School, International School of Kenya, Potterhouse School, Braeburn, Rosslyn Academy, Kenton and St Andrews Turi.

More Kenyan parents are embracing international education to give their children a chance at upward mobility and set them up for admission to top universities abroad.

Part of the SABIS® curriculum is preparation for internationally recognised standardised exams including the British IGCSE, AS, and A Levels and the American Advanced Placement exams.

The school recently recorded a 100 percent pass in IGCSE exams last year with over 80 percent students scoring A*-C.

These exams are highly regarded by international university admissions offices and are an integral component of the acceptance decision.

