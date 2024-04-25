Safaricom targets 10,000 in fibre optic skills training drive

Safaricom has launched a training programme targeting up to 10,000 fibre optic technicians in the next five years to boost the digital economy.

The programme, dubbed ‘Connect Academy’, will be implemented in partnership with the ICT Authority and will upskill fibre optic and fixed wireless technicians.

The telco said the initiative is part of the Presidential DigiTalent Programme, a public-private partnership focusing on skills development, on-the-job coaching, mentorship, training, certification, and ICT innovation.

“Our target is to grow a world-class broadband connectivity talent pool for the public and private sectors in partnership with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

“This will create employment and a career path for Kenyan youth who lack higher education. We intend to have the first cohort of 200 begin in May. They will go through a full day of training offered by our engineers every Friday for three months.

“We will also engage with TVETs to have fixed broadband included as part of their curriculum to grow the workforce,” said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, chief consumer business officer at Safaricom.

Stanley Kamanguya, CEO of ICT Authority, said aims to empower people and shape a connected Africa.