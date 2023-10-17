Companies Sanlam, Little in deal to offer cab drivers life cover

Sanlam House on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Sanlam Kenya is eyeing to grow its life insurance cover after it partnered with digital ride-hailing firm Little targeting drivers on the platform.

Drivers will be able to enrol for cover within the Little App, with benefits including support for paying school fees and rent for families of drivers who die or are grappling with permanent disability.

During the signing of the partnership on Tuesday, Sanlam Kenya CEO Patrick Tumbo said the initiative aligns with the insurer’s commitment to enhance product offerings, digitising distribution channels and delivering service more efficiently.

“We are redefining insurance by reimagining the distribution model, ensuring that our products reach the uninsured population across the nation," stated Dr Tumbo.

Little chief operations officer Niladri Roy termed the partnership a critical step to prioritise the welfare of drivers who are the "primary stakeholders". The scheme is set to start with 10,000 drivers.

