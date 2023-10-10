Companies Sauti Sol firm eyes 300 artists with talent programme

By KABUI MWANGI

Creative arts firm Sol Generation has unveiled an initiative to equip over 300 Eastern African musicians with skills to develop their talents and enhance professionalism in the industry.

Dubbed the Press Play, the programme by the Sauti Sol-owned company seeks to convert young aspiring artists into continental and global stars through brand building and offer access to new physical and digital markets.

The six-month programme, which will be fully funded by UK-based Ignite Culture Fund, will see the group of selected artists go through a development phase that will include enhancement of crafts in songwriting, brand image, marketing, financial management as well as music distribution strategies.

“The goal is to enhance the technical expertise of the different stakeholders in the creative economy in a bid to intensify the quality of Eastern African music, the creative industry and enable a robust ecosystem,” said Sol Generation CEO William Nanjero.

Mr Nanjero further noted that despite the region’s vibrant creativity and production boom, the music industry continues to punch below its weight amid a growing middle class that increasingly opens opportunities for an expanded audience base.

“The programme mainly targets female musicians and will culminate in the production of an EP (extended play) for the top four musicians,” explained the CEO.

